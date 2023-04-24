Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Mario Lemina's injury "is not as severe as we first thought" and he will be assessed again on Tuesday.

Another player has a "little problem", but Lopetegui didn't want to name him until he knows more.

On what will be key for Wolves to bounce back from the defeat at Leicester City, he said: "You have to play well, defend well."

He doesn't want players to dwell on Saturday's loss and said: "The past is the past and the future is the future. We try to forget all the things and focus on tomorrow's match."

Lopetegui said the atmosphere created by Wolves fans "is going to be key" and "we have to feel this spirit and energy".

He said the Palace game "will be a very hard fight and we have to be ready" against a side guided by the "legendary" Roy Hodson.

