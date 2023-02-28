Stellini on Conte return, avoiding FA Cup disappointment and Davies

Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round match at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He expects Antonio Conte to return this week, but anticipates that Wednesday's match will come too soon.

  • There are no fresh injury concerns but he said "it's normal that after two days the players need more time to recover".

  • Stellini hinted at squad rotation and said: "We can win by making the right changes. We are completely trusting in the players."

  • Stellini hopes Spurs can go far in the FA Cup, and added: "Last season we knew very well that we were disappointed after the match in Middlesbrough."

  • He praised Ben Davies for his recent form and said: "He brings energy. If you ask Ben something, he is very focused of what we ask of him."