Newcastle v West Ham: Team news

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes begins a three-match ban as a result of his red card against Southampton, while Javier Manquillo, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth are injured.

Boss Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak showed "signs of concussion" following the midweek win, and if confirmed the Swede will be missing on Saturday.

West Ham will monitor Danny Ings, who is doubtful with a knee problem.

Maxwel Cornet, Gianluca Scamacca and Kurt Zouma are out through injury.

