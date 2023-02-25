Who will be Celtic's cup final difference maker? Your views

your viewsBBC Sport

We asked for your views on who can make the difference for Celtic against Rangers in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

Here’s what you said:

Daniel: Reo Hatate masterclass pending.

Mark: I am saying left-back Greg Taylor. He has come on so far since Ange arrived, looks good enough to play in any team, I am calling an unlikely winning goal from him, a long-distance screamer!

Steven: Reo Hatate could have a vital role on a beautiful Sunday.

Khira: I think Kyogo will have a huge part in the game, and it would make a huge difference if we start Haksabanovic, Bernabei, Turnbull and Forrest. It would also be nice to see Bain in goal.