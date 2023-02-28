This is the first FA Cup tie between Leicester City and Blackburn since the 2004-05 quarter-final, won 1-0 by Rovers with a goal from former Foxes striker Paul Dickov.

Leicester and Blackburn haven’t played each other since March 2014 in the Championship - a 1-1 draw. Blackburn are winless in their past 10 away games against Leicester (D4 L6), since a 3-1 victory in January 1991.