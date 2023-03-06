VAR interventions in Dingwall analysed on The VARdict

Former referee Stuart Dougal believes both instances where VAR called the referee over to the monitor in Ross County's match against Motherwell were correct.

County defender Jack Baldwin was initially shown a yellow card for halting Kevin van Veen's pursuit on goal but after an intervention, the colour of the card was upgraded.

"VAR quite correctly said to Don Robertson, 'you must have a look at this'," said Dougal on BBC Sport Scotland's The VARdict.

"There is no offence when it comes to being the last man, it's did he deny a goalscoring opportunity.

"There is no covering defender, there is a defender in the picture, but he is not a covering defender so I think fans and pundits need to get their head around why, and when, this is a red card.

"Why did the defender make such a lunge? Because he thought he was getting in on goal. For the refereeing movement, that is a clear red card all day long."

Dougal was also pleased to see VAR correctly overturn Robertson's on-field decision of a County penalty after tussling in the area between Alex Iacovitti and Calum Butcher.

"I think all football fans want to see VAR stop these types of challenges in the area. That's a ragdoll almost of Butcher, who then in turn tries to stop Iacovitti.

"It's a great example of VAR working and why we need to embrace it."