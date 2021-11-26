Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Chelsea showed you can have a successful season with an interim manager when they won the FA Cup under Guus Hiddink in 2009, but it is a big call for Manchester United to go down that route.

United's track record when it comes to big decisions is hardly impressive recently, is it? Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to have made a very good one by appointing Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year.

Jelani's prediction: 3-1

It is going to be interesting to see what happens with Manchester United now because their squad is incredible.

Where they end up might make or break our (Arsenal's) hopes of a top-four place because I think our fight is going to be with them.

