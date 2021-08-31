Karen Fazackerley, BBC Sport

It’s safe to say Burnley fans were generally less than impressed with this summer’s transfer window.

The hopes and dreams that came with the club’s takeover back in December diminished as the weeks went on.

The incomings - Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Collins and the re-signing of Aaron Lennon - left many Clarets fans wondering what the true ambition is this season.

But does the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon - after a month of rumours of the winger being spotted at the chip ship outside Turf Moor - now make it a successful window? Some Burnley fans would say yes.

What is certain is that their lack of strength in depth is a major worry as the season continues.

Sean Dyche’s ageing squad arguably still needs a number of new faces and fresh ideas if they are to extend their stay in the Premier League.