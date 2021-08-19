Transfer news: City's £150m Kane bid could be enough for Levy
- Published
Manchester City are prepared to go to £150m in a bid to sign England striker Harry Kane, 28, with sources now saying that could be enough to get Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to open talks. (Independent - subscription required)
Spurs have stepped up their interest in Serbia and Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic after West Ham decided not to pursue the 23-year-old. (The Times - subscription required)
Wolves are expecting an approach from Tottenham for 25-year-old Spain forward Adama Traore if Kane joins City this summer. (Mail)
Meanwhile, Juventus have beaten Spurs and Liverpool to the signing of Brazilian Kaio Jorge, 19, from Santos. (Goal)