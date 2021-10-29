Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is this week's challenger against BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson and has predicted the results of this weekend's Premier League matches.

Taylor, whose band released new album Future Past last week, has been an Aston Villa fan since he was a young boy and believes the club is in his DNA.

"It goes back generations really," Taylor told BBC Sport. "I remember my grandad being a massive Villa fan like my dad, and there was never any possibility of me supporting any other team.

"My dad started taking me to Villa Park when I was four or five years old. I still remember he used to sit me on the crush barrier on the Holte End terrace and stand behind me so I wouldn't get knocked off in the rush forward when we scored.

"It just kind of gets in your blood, doesn't it? Their colours, everything. They are my team and they have been in my DNA ever since, through thick and thin.

"Villa Park has changed a lot down the years, but it still has that beautiful Victorian frontage that takes you back to the early days. They have managed to develop it while still keeping the character of the ground.

"Players seem to like playing there, and I love going back. It's me who takes my dad now, which is always great - he is coming up to his 86th birthday. We are going to the West Ham game together on Sunday, hopefully to see a win."