BBC Sport

Arsenal v Burnley: What the form shows

Published

  • Arsenal have lost just one of their past 18 league games against Burnley (W12 D5), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (1-0 thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own goal).

  • Burnley are looking to win consecutive away league games against Arsenal for just the third time, previously doing so in December 1950 and December 1960.

  • Burnley haven’t scored more than once in any of their past 17 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, since a 2-0 League Cup victory in December 2008. Only three teams have had longer runs without scoring more than one goal against the Gunners – Manchester City (25 between 1991 and 2008), Sheffield United (21, ongoing since 1992), and Wolves (20 between 1980 and 2018).

  • This is Arsenal’s first league game since their 2-1 home loss to Manchester City on New Year’s Day. The Gunners haven’t lost their first two league games to a calendar year since 2012, while they’ve not lost their first two home league games in a year since 1962.