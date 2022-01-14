Benitez on Digne’s exit, El Ghazi’s arrival & taking responsibility
- Published
Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside
Rafael Benitez has been speaking before his side's Premier League game at Norwich City on Saturday.
The key lines from the Everton boss:
After Lucas Digne posted "sometimes it only takes one person from outside to destroy a beautiful love affair" on Instagram, Benitez insisted selling the left-back to Aston Villa was right for everyone: "As a manager it is my responsibility to see what is best for the team. Overall I think it is something that is positive for the club. We are balancing the squad and improving the finances."
On Anwar El Ghazi’s arrival on loan the manager revealed it was part of the Digne deal and says it is now up to the winger to show his quality. "Thinking about the Covid situation, injuries and Afcon it was done to bring in someone with quality who can bring us different options. The good thing is it’s a loan so the player has to prove himself."
On facing bottom side Norwich, Benitez warned they are still a good team: "We cannot underestimate any rival in the Premier League. They play well even though they have lost games."
On team news, Benitez confirmed he has had everyone back in training except Tom Davies who has had hamstring surgery. He said the midfielder will likely be out for "one to two months". He added that one player may miss the game due to Covid.
