What are the best Premier League derbies, past and present?

Derby day, there's nothing quite like it.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the BBC Sounds hit the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

One of those subjects will be derbies and we're giving you an early chance to get involved, by letting you pick your top three, with the trio seeing your choices before they record the pod.

Arsenal v Spurs

It is a fixture that goes back to the 1800s and became a true local derby in 1913 when Arsenal moved to north London.

Harry Kane is the top scorer in Premier League meetings with 11, ahead of Emmanuel Adebayor - who played for both sides - on 10.

Arsenal fans used to celebrate St Totteringham's Day, the day they were guaranteed to finish above Spurs in the table, but the last time that happened was 2016.

Chelsea v Spurs

It is not the main derby for Tottenham - but Chelsea v Spurs always carries a bit of an edge.

Their most famous meeting in recent years was in 2016, a game dubbed the Battle of the Bridge - the game that ended Spurs' title hopes and confirmed Leicester as champions.

Spurs, who let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2, had nine players booked - a Premier League record. There were a few melees, with Mousa Dembele later banned for six games for eye-gouging Diego Costa.

Have your say on the best Premier League derbies, past and present