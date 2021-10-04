Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the Premier League at Selhurst Park since Patrick Vieira took charge (played four, won one, drawn three), while the Frenchman is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four home games in the competition.

Leicester failed to win a Premier League game in which they were ahead at half-time by two or more goals for the first time since October 2003 (4-3 defeat by Wolves). Before Sunday, they had won their past 26 such games.