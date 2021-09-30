Hasenhuttl on Armstrong's return, Stephens & Broja

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the key lines from the Southampton manager:

Stuart Armstrong has returned to first-team training after six weeks out with a calf injury which has prevented him featuring this season and he will make a late decision on whether the midfielder is part of the squad;

Hasenhuttl says "it’s not the best" for Armstrong to go straight back into international duty with Scotland next week but "they have two important games and you see how important a player he is for them”;

Defender Jack Stephens is still out but everybody else is fit, with "a lot of alternatives at the moment";

On-loan forward Armando Broja, who is unable to feature against his parent club, is the only other player unavailable for Saturday, and will also be ineligible when Saints face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup later in October;

The manager says his side have to improve their sharpness in front of goal after their 1-0 home defeat by Wolves but will travel to Chelsea "believing in what we are doing", having won one and drawn two of their three matches at Stamford Bridge during the Austrian's reign.

Follow Thursday's news conferences and Premier League build-up