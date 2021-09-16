Norwich v Watford: Last time out

Norwich host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two Premier League newcomers last met?

It was a successful trip to Carrow Road for Watford back in April, as they boosted their chances of automatic promotion and denied Norwich the Championship title with a 1-0 victory.

The Hornets dominated but couldn't find the back of the net in the first half, a result of poor finishing and some brilliant goalkeeping from Tim Krul.

But they finally went in front when an unmarked Dan Gosling side-footed the ball into the Norwich goal in the 57th minute.

The result took Xisco Munoz's side to within five points of an already-promoted Norwich.