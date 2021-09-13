Crystal Palace v Tottenham: The pick of the stats
Crystal Palace enjoyed their joint-biggest Premier League win in a London derby, following 3-0 victories against Spurs in January 2005 and Arsenal in April 2017.
Tottenham have won just one of their four Premier League games when starting the day top of the table, losing each of the last two at Liverpool in December 2020 and Palace this weekend.
Palace striker Odsonne Edouard is only the fourth player in Premier League history to score more than once as a substitute on their debut in the competition - the first since Sergio Aguero for Manchester City (v Swansea) back in August 2011.