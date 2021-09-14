Brentford v Brighton: In pictures

Brentford v Brighton: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionIt was a successful away day for Brighton as they recorded a 1-0 win over Brentford - although there will be concerns over Adam Webster, who limped off with a muscle injury in the first halfPublished30 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThe Seagulls should have taken the lead early on but Danny Welbeck failed to beat Bees keeper David Raya when one-on-oneimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionDespite having very few chances throughout the game, Brighton clinched victory thanks to a 90th-minute curling finish from Leandro Trossardimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionWhat a start to the season for Graham Potter and his Brighton side, who currently sit in sixth position - just one point off the Premier League leaders