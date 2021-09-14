BBC Sport

Brentford v Brighton: In pictures

It was a successful away day for Brighton as they recorded a 1-0 win over Brentford - although there will be concerns over Adam Webster, who limped off with a muscle injury in the first half

Published
The Seagulls should have taken the lead early on but Danny Welbeck failed to beat Bees keeper David Raya when one-on-one

Despite having very few chances throughout the game, Brighton clinched victory thanks to a 90th-minute curling finish from Leandro Trossard

What a start to the season for Graham Potter and his Brighton side, who currently sit in sixth position - just one point off the Premier League leaders