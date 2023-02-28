Leeds United are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years.

They face a difficult task against a Fulham side who have been in fine form this season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League.

The home side are boosted by the return from injury of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 11 goals so far in 2022-23.

Leeds boss Javi Gracia will have the same squad available to him as he did for the 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, bar the suspended Sam Greenwood. The midfielder has collected two cautions in the competition to date so misses out.

Pascal Struijk (concussion) and Liam Cooper are likely to be ready for Saturday's match at Chelsea but will not be risked at Craven Cottage, where injuries rule out Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo.

Predict Fulham's starting XI

Who will make the Leeds starting line up?