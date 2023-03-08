Transfer news: Man Utd still tracking Caicedo
- Published
Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Moises Caicedo despite the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder signing a new contract with Brighton last week. (Football Insider), external
Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have asked to be kept informed of 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot's contract situation at Juventus. (90min), external
Talks between Manchester United and potential buyers of the club will begin this week, with a Qatari group fronted by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani thought to be the frontrunner. (Times - subscription required), external
Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 21, says he will consider his options this summer. (Ajax Life, via Mirror), external