Beale tempers expectations ahead of Viaplay Cup final

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

As Rangers gear up for one of the biggest games of their season, Michael Beale’s pre-League Cup final news conference felt a little like an exercise in expectation-management.

Yes, it would be “great” to win the trophy but there is a lot of football to be played this season and he’s here to win the league, he said.

Yes, Rangers are on good form he admitted, but he reiterated his recent acknowledgement that Celtic are in outstanding form.

Rangers have injuries to key players as Sunday’s final approaches and the Ibrox squad remains less able to cope with such potential absences than Celtic’s does, so perhaps Beale is wise not to be too bullish about their chances of winning.

But none of those caveats will matter at Hampden this weekend, nor will they lessen the blow if Celtic successfully defend the trophy and take the first step towards a treble.

As a section of the Rangers support underlined in a banner on Saturday, two trophies in 11 years is nothing to write home about and a triumph on Sunday would provide some tangible reward for what has been a largely positive start to the Beale era.