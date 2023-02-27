We asked for your views on Friday's Premier League game between Fulham and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Fulham fans

Mortlake: Definitely under par but credit to Wolves, who were very good, particularly in the first half. This Fulham team have the steel and grit, missing in the past, not to capitulate. In addition we have a few class players who can with one touch of brilliance save the points. They’ll need to up their game if they are to qualify for European football.

Keir: We were poor again but the mark of an underlying good team is when, like the Brighton game, you can come away with points when you don’t deserve any. Manor Solomon’s ability to have one chance in a game and finish it shows just what a classy little player he is and what is turning out to be an excellent signing last summer.

JMB: The team are playing with conviction for each other and carving out results. The manager has made that happen. Faith and confidence Fulham fans can smile this season.

Wolves fans

Tommy: I really thought we had the three points in the bag with the way we controlled the game in the first half. But you could not argue against that super strike from Solomon, what a finish.

Dave: We know we have some talented players at the club and an elite manager and so no great surprise to us fans that, in the first half, we looked classy, even against an in-form quality opponent. But Fulham's manager is good too and the injury to Cunha seemed to help his team, along with some more magic from Solomon. So we accept a point and move on.

Mark: Wolves overall played well until Cunha went off injured. We still need a striker, how has this been overlooked?

Alan: A great football side with a very poor and underperforming strikeforce. They should have had the game won by half-time.