Tynecastle rated in top UEFA stadium category

Tynceastle Park has been rated as a category four stadium by UEFA, an upgrade from its previous category two status.

It is now one of five Scottish venues, alongside Hampden, Murrayfield, Ibrox and Celtic Park, to hold UEFA’s highest rank.

It means that Hearts' home ground can host European group stage football, and will be considered for other UEFA tournaments going forward.

“This is a fantastic feat for the club and it comes off the back of a tremendous amount of hard work undertaken by staff behind the scenes.

“While we all know how magnificent a stadium Tynecastle is, we were under no illusion of how big a task we faced to meet UEFA’s exacting standards in terms of hosting group stage European football", chief executive officer Andrew McKinlay said.

“The financial investment made in upgrading various facilities will pay dividends in the future and it opens Tynecastle’s potential for hosting matches across UEFA’s competitions.

“Above all else, this news means that Tynecastle will continue to play host to famous European nights under the floodlights and we hope that our fans will get to experience more of them in the near future as the first team continues its push for domestic success.”