Following his goal in Manchester United's Carabao Cup semi-final win, forward Anthony Martial has drawn level with David Beckham on goals scored for the club.

Martial now sits number 25 on the list of all-time scores for United alongside Beckham on 85, having reached the mark in 283 games compared to the 394 of the former united winger.

The France international will be hoping to add to his tally as the Reds look to keep their place in the Premier League top four against Crystal Palace on Saturday.