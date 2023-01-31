'This is just the start' - goal hero Longstaff on reaching Wembley

Newcastle goalscorer Sean Longstaff, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a really special night, not just for me but for everyone in Newcastle. It has been so long since a night like this. It's unbelievable.

"All the energy left my body after I celebrated.

"It's amazing what can happen in a year. If you said 12 months ago that something like this could happen then people would laugh at you.

"It's special and really emotional.

"We don't want to stop, we want to keep going and this is just the start."