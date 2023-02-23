Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson believes Erling Haaland is more effective for Manchester City in games where they don't dominate possession.

In Wednesday's 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig, City had more of the ball with 62% possession, but it was a quiet display from Haaland on his return to Germany.

Haaland had just seven touches of the ball in the first half and none of those were in the opposition penalty box. His first touch in the Leipzig box came in the 68th minute.

At full-time he had had 20 touches of the ball and just one shot on goal.

Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s his job, that’s what his job is. You can’t say he doesn’t do his job when you look at the numbers.

"I know he didn’t score tonight, but that’s his role. That’s how they play. I don’t know if you can say too much more about it. His manager seems happy with it and he seems happy that he scores a lot of goals and is going to be breaking records.

"How can you look at Manchester City and say they aren’t successful at the moment with the amount of goals they are scoring?

"Do you not feel sometimes they are more dangerous and create better chances when they don’t have as much of the ball? It never used to be that way because the dominance of the ball, they would just smother you to pieces without Haaland in the team.

"But with him in the team, they look more dangerous to me when they don’t have the ball. It’s a bit of a conundrum in that way for me."

Manchester City's Steph Houghton added: "I’m a big Haaland fan and I think what he does for the team is something that a lot of people don’t see.

"His work rate defensively is unbelievable and even though we don’t feel he is getting involved a lot with the ball, he is occupying two players all the time because nobody really wants to be in a one v one situation with him running in behind or with the ball at his feet."

