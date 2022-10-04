R﻿B Leipzig head coach Marco Rose, who has only been in charge of four matches, was full of praise for Celtic in his pre-match press conference.

T﻿he German name-checked Callum McGregor and the Japanese trio of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and Reo Hatate as dangerous.

R﻿ose said he enjoyed analysing Celtic this week due to their style of play.

"Celtic are a team that is very attacking with a clear identity.

"It's really fun to watch them. A team that loves to play is coming to Leipzig and we have prepared for it."