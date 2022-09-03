'﻿We deserved something' - McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes speaks to BBC Scotland: "We have no qualms about the decision. We know Martin Boyle well enough, we know he likes to run in behind. We had to be smarter.

"[After the goal] I thought we were terrific. We carried a threat, we showed good composure. We played nice and organised, made good decisions. I'm so disappointed for my players that we've come away with nothing.

"We had good moments and good opportunities to get the equaliser. My team went right to the wire to try and get the point.

"We've had two brilliant results this week and that performance was up there. Sometimes you don't get your just rewards, I thought we deserved something from the game."