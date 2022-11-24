'﻿We have had a shake up' - Wolves appoint Hobbs

W﻿olves have appointed Matt Hobbs as sporting director after Scott Sellars left the club.

H﻿obbs, who joined the club in 2015, has been working as chief scout and head of player recruitment. He will now manage the sporting and performance departments, working closely with chairman Jeff Shi and new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Shi said: “I am delighted to confirm Matt in the role of sporting director; he has all the characteristics to be very successful in the position, and has done an excellent job building and developing the recruitment teams at Wolves, both the academy and first-team.

“I know he will be a be able to bring departments closer together, set very high standards and give our new coaching team the best possible platform for success.

“The last few months have shown the need for us to take a look at what hasn’t been working, assess and make some smart changes.

“We have had a shake up and this is now a fresh start - the past has gone and we only look forward and upward.”

Hobbs said: “This is an exciting time for Wolves and, with our world class management team now in place, I am very positive about where we can take the club collectively.

“I have daily conversations with Julen and his team about how we can help the club grow and achieve long-term success, and I am looking forward to helping us make our ambitions a reality.”

W﻿hat do you think of Sellars leaving the club? Tell us here