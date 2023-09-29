Can Rodgers improve his Fir Park record?

Brendan Rodgers is wary of another hazardous trip to Fir Park on Saturday when he takes Celtic to face a "well-coached" Motherwell team.

During his first spell in charge Rodgers won just one of four league trips to Motherwell - the sole victory came when Tom Rogic's last-minute goal settled a seven-goal thriller in December 2016 - with the other three meetings drawn.

The Steelmen are revitalised since Stuart Kettlewell took charge in February and Rodgers said: “In my experiences of going there it’s a tough game and always a really good atmosphere.

“The pitch is normally fantastic so it should be a very good football game.

“Motherwell are obviously very well coached, first and foremost. They play the shape very well – defending 5-4-1 and then they morph into 3-4-3 when they have the ball.

“They all look very clear in terms of what it is they’re doing and they have a nice mixture in the game.

"They build the game short but they can also build it long as well, so I think Stuart has done very well there.

“He’s obviously gone in and coached them very well and going to Motherwell is always a tough game."