This will be the first competitive meeting between Freiburg and West Ham United, and the German side’s first European game against an English club.

The Hammers have been beaten on their past three visits to German teams in European competition - one defeat by Borussia Dortmund (3-1 in April 1966) and two by Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 in March 1976 and 1-0 in May 2022).

Freiburg are unbeaten in their seven Europa League group matches since the start of last season (W5 D2).