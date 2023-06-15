Opening day - did you know?
Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in their first fixture of the Premier League season.
Each of the last six meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been drawn – it's Liverpool's longest run of consecutive draws against an opponent.
Each of the last four meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions has finished 0-0 – no fixture in competitive English football history has finished goalless five times in a row before.
This is just the second time Chelsea and Liverpool are facing in their opening game of a Premier League season, with the Blues winning 2-1 at Anfield in 2003-04 previously.
No team has won more of their opening games to a Premier League campaign than Chelsea (20), with the Blues picking up more points than any other side on day 1 (66).
Liverpool haven't lost their opening Premier League game in any of the last 10 seasons (W8 D2), since a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13 under Brendan Rodgers.