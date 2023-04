Dundee United v Hibernian: Team news

Experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew may return for Dundee United after a month out.

But winger Peter Pawlett is set to miss out after his injury against Rangers, while defender Liam Smith and midfielders Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt remain sidelined.

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is back to full fitness after an ankle injury, while forward Elie Youan is free of suspension.

But Kyle Magennis, Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri and Aiden McGeady remain sidelined.