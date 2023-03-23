Brighton announce profit for 2021-22 season

Brighton have announced the club made a profit of £24.1m for the 2021-22 season.

The financial figures take into account Brighton's fifth season in the Premier League, which saw former manager Graham Potter take the club to ninth position and the first season with crowds back to full capacity following the Covid pandemic.

The results show a large swing from losses of £53.4m the previous season to a profit of £24.1m this time round, as turnover increased 9.6% to £174.5m.

Sales of players Ben White to Arsenal for £50m and Dan Burn to Newcastle for £13m assisted in the club making a profit for the year.

The figures do not include the sales of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella or compensation for Graham Potter’s departure for Chelsea which all concluded after the 30 June 2022.

Speaking to the club website, Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said: "These accounts make much better reading than the two previous seasons, in which we sustained overall losses of more than £110m.

"That took Tony's [Bloom] investment over the £400m mark but this move to a profit is a small step towards the club becoming more sustainable and less reliant on the chairman’s generous levels of investment," added Barber.

"While we know we are very fortunate to have Tony Bloom’s ongoing support, the club must continue to work towards improved sustainability in the longer term.

"These accounts, and hopefully future accounts, show that we are making solid progress in that direction, and also working towards our vision of becoming an established and regular top-ten finisher in the Premier League."