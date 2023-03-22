Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

If Chelsea were under any illusions they are now the finished article after a run of three straight wins in the league and Europe, then they need look no further than the 2-2 draw with Everton to demonstrate there's still a long way to go.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche was able to expose frailties - evident all season for the Blues but that had been quelled in recent weeks. It feels like the international break will be another good opportunity for the coaching staff to assess their options and build on the growing partnerships across the team.

However, there were still positives to take from the game. Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix continue to show their class, which exudes in spades and reiterates the project Graham Potter has to integrate the new, exciting talent.

One player who hasn't had as much joy as fellow January signings is Mykhailo Mudryk, who continues to have his minutes heavily managed as he settles into life in the Premier League. But there are real signs this new-look Chelsea have the raw ingredients to create a winning team.

Come April, the approach in the build up to the Champions League quarter-finals will be fascinating.

In a busy week in which Aston Villa and Liverpool visit Stamford Bridge and Chelsea visit Wolves before heading out to Madrid, there's likely to be plenty of tinkering - and perhaps some cotton wool wrapped around the likes of Reece James, who continues to nurse a knee injury which is hampering his usual, buccaneering style.

There's also the N'Golo Kante factor. The midfielder was in a matchday squad for the first time since August against Everton and he will feel like a new signing if he can show anything close to the form in his pomp.

Back in the triumphant Champions League campaign of 2020-21, Kante was man of the match in both legs of the semi-final against Real...

A performance of similar quality will be needed across the board if Chelsea are to slay the kings of Europe.