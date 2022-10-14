G﻿ary O'Neil thinks togetherness between players and supporters will be crucial to Bournemouth's success this season.

T﻿he Cherries benefited from a febrile atmosphere at Vitality Stadium last weekend, as they came from behind to beat Leicester, and O'Neil is appreciating the fans' backing.

"﻿The nature of the Premier League is that for big spells in games it will be tough and we will have to dig in," he said. "The fans and the players being together and united in those moments is huge.

"﻿If we can combine an atmosphere with a really good performance on the pitch then that will be key."

On Saturday, Bournemouth are at Fulhamthe side that edged them to the Championship title last season, and O'Neil says his players work hard on being prepared for all eventualities.

"﻿The first part is character and mentality, which the boys obviously have," he said. "We work during the week to prepare for different situations that might arise.

"﻿That means that not many changes made during the game are off the cuff. The boys are prepared and they show great resilience in their response to different situations."