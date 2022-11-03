S﻿t Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes Ryan McGowan and David Wotherpsoon are "ready" to represent their respective nations at the upcoming World Cup in what would be "enormous" for the Perthshire side.

M﻿cGowan, who played for Australia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has been a stand-out player for the Saints this season since joining from Kuwait SC in the summer.

“Ryan, for me, shows his versatility. He is great for a squad," said Davidson.

"When you have limited numbers to pick from, he can play in two or three different positions, and he has been one of the outstanding players this season for St Johnstone.”

M﻿eanwhile Wotherspoon, who has been out until recently through injury, has not been included in Canada’s squad for a friendly in Bahrain next week.

His club manager however still believes he is in with a chance of making the final cut with three further Scottish Premiership games to prove his fitness and form.

“David has come back, he is fit and strong, and I think you can see in the last few games, he is ready to go," added the Saints boss.

“A club like St Johnstone doesn’t get many international honours. To try and get a couple of boys to play in the World Cup would, first of all, be fantastic for the lads themselves and their families, but it would be a great honour to have players representing the club at a World Cup."