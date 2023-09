Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Fulham have submitted a deal sheet in the hope of completing a loan deal for AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure.

The 26-year-old Senegal left-back is seen as competition for the established Antonee Robinson, if the formalities of the deal can be tied up.

He has previously been linked with Royal Antwerp and Werder Bremen this summer after having a mixed time since joining AC Milan in July 2021.

