Scoring goals is going to be Crystal Palace's 'issue'

After Brentford and Crystal Palace played out another Premier League draw, former Charlton defender Steve Brown has been discussing the Eagles goalscoring on The Far Post podcast: "Crystal Palace's issues will always be and has been for a very long time, the amount of goals they score.

"Edouard has been given the nod to lead the line and we'll see how that goes, but Ayew doesn’t score enough. We love his energy, we love his work-rate, we love his passion but he just doesn't score enough. [Jeffrey] Schlupp has been pushed out to the left hand side where Wilf Zaha was and you're not going to get the same thing, you're not going to get the goals and assists, but you are going to get the work-rate.

"You're going to get this defensive structure right quicker, because Wilf didn’t really like chasing back, he didn’t really want to get goal-side, he didn't really like going the other way, so Schlupp is going to be more disciplined for sure. But if you have that natural changeover where [Tyrick] Mitchell can go and Schlupp can just slot into left-back and it could actually stay like that for five minutes if you wanted it to.

"I think Palace will be absolutely fine again, I think they'll finish in that mid-table slot, but goalscoring is going to be their issue."

