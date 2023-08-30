Chelsea could launch a bid for Brentford's £80m-rated England striker Ivan Toney, 27, before the transfer window shuts on Friday. (Independent), external

The Blues are considering a move to bring Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix back to the club following the 23-year-old's loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season. (90 min), external

Chelsea have received an enquiry from Bayern Munich for midfielder Conor Gallagher, while defender Trevoh Chalobah is also open to a move to the Bundesliga champions. (Talksport), external

Arsenal have rejected Chelsea's approach for 23-year-old England forward Emile Smith Rowe. (Mail), external

Tottenham have been in contact with Barcelona over the availability of Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, but face competition from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano), external

