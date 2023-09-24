Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports: "We feel like we lost two points. It's true there was a lot of change in the dominance of the game, but especially when we had more control and more dominance in the game, and we score the goal, they score straight away.

"We started quite good, we scored the goal, but straight away we concede. So, emotionally, that was a difficult one to take. I thought we struggled for a period of 10 or 15 minutes later, we lacked a lot of composure with the ball and we made it a basketball game. But I think in the end we pushed, pushed and pushed, but couldn't get the win.

"The hardest thing to do is put the ball in the net. We've done it twice but I think we conceded two really poor goals. At this level, they're going to punish you because they've got top players.

"Obviously we are disappointed with the way we conceded the goals but of course this is football and you have to live with that."

On Declan Rice's injury: "He looked really uncomfortable with a back issue and we had to take him off."