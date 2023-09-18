Milan v Newcastle United: Pick of the stats
- Published
This is the first ever competitive meeting between Milan and Newcastle – Milan have won just one of their last 11 matches against English sides (D2 L8), though that did come against Spurs in last season's Champions League (1-0).
This will be Newcastle's third appearance in the Champions League, having previously played in the 1997-98 and 2002-03 campaigns. Their last match was 20 years and 184 days ago, with this the longest gap between games for an English side in the competition.
Semi-finalists last season, Milan have only been eliminated from the first round group stage in one of their last 14 Champions League campaigns (2021-22).
In their last appearance in the Champions League (2002-03), Newcastle United became the first side to lose their opening three matches yet still progress to the next round. Atalanta in 2019-20 are the only side to have achieved this since.
Newcastle have a 56% win rate in Champions League home matches (W5 D0 L4), compared to just 22% away from home (W2 D2 L5).
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali played in all 12 of Milan’s games in the Champions League last season, with his total of 1,053 minutes played being not only the most of any Milan player, but the most of any outfielder overall in 2022-23.