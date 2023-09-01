We asked what you were looking for from St Mirren on deadline day.

Here's what you had to say:

Rory: Despite the fact we’ve scored seven goals in our last three league games, we still look light up top and should be looking to at least try and get Kylian Mbappe. He’s not happy at PSG and would certainly help St Mirren in our push for the title.

Ian: Whatever we are paying Stephen Robinson it isn’t enough! He has transformed St Mirren since his arrival, getting us into the top six for the first time in decades. I have been a Buddies fan since my first game I attended in 1964. I know it’s early days in this season but what a start, keep it up Saints.

Al: Without a shadow of doubt, I would be relieved if we keep our core performers but they would also deserve to be playing at a higher level.

Gordon: Holding on to all of the squad and management team we have right now is all I want.