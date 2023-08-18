Lyons eyes Celtic scalp to boost Killie's 'feelgood factor'

Brad Lyons says beating Rangers has fuelled Kilmarnock's belief of toppling holders Celtic in the Viaplay Cup.

The Northern Irish midfielder scored the only goal in the opening-day Premiership win over Michael Beale's side.

Killie followed that up with a point at Tynecastle to continue their strong start on two fronts after topping their cup group.

"We showed we could do it against Rangers, so why can't we do it against Celtic?" said Lyons.

"The signings we have made this season and the boys who have stayed - we have a very good changing room.

"We are compact but it is not just the defence, it starts from the front men and the training pitch. We work hard for each other and are very well drilled.

"We had a good pre-season, fitness levels are right up there and with the results we have got, we are full of confidence and that is a massive thing in football.

"When you are winning games, everything happens naturally and there is a real feelgood factor around the club. Winning is always the best feeling.

"Last year was a good cup run, it just showed us that we can do it, we can get to Hampden, we can compete against Celtic at Hampden so why can't we do it at Rugby Park?"