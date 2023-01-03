Analysis: Everton 1-4 Brighton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Newly crowned world champion Alexis Mac Allister was only fit enough for a place on the bench at Goodison Park, with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi saying the decision not to start the Argentina midfielder was "best for his condition".

But Moises Caicedo - who missed Saturday's defeat by Arsenal through suspension - produced a dominant display in midfield as the visitors bounced back from that 4-2 loss in style.

Mitoma was a constant threat down Everton's right, while Ferguson - who netted against the Gunners - capped another mature display with a finely taken goal to double the Seagulls' lead.

The 18-year-old Irishman is the youngest player to score in consecutive top-flight games since Federico Macheda for Manchester United in 2009.

Victory at home to Liverpool in their next Premier League game on 14 January would lift the Seagulls above Jurgen Klopp's side in the table.