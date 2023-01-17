A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Not every manager may know their best XI, but Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira appears to have a strong preference.

Since the resumption of Premier League football on 26 December, only 13 players have started in the league, with James Tomkins due to Marc Guehi's suspension.

At this stage, it's a debate as to whether this is a fundamental belief in his core group of players, an indictment of the remainder of the squad or simply out of necessity.

Whatever that answer is, the fixture list is unrelenting, and Palace won't face a team currently beneath them in the table until Leicester City at the start of April.

If we hypothetically accept that the current crop of starters are, in fact, the best option the club has, then reflect on the recent performances - it would be clear that the club needs to recruit players during the January transfer window.

Chairman Steve Parish indicated during Christmas that the loan market would be the team's target, which makes sense in isolation. In an ideal situation, a short-term fix would allow the team to plan for the summer, where they can shed excess salaries and continue to rebuild.

The question is whether that intent will need to change.