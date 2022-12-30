Eddie Howe says he is frustrated for Jonjo Shelvey, with the Newcastle midfielder facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Shelvey has played just 122 minutes of football this season after suffering a hamstring injury on the eve of the campaign and was ruled out of the Boxing Day win over Leicester with a calf injury that could keep him out until February.

"He's disappointed," said Howe. "He's a passionate guy who lives for football, the feeling of playing and showing his skills on a weekly basis.

"That's a big driver and when he's not able to do it, it's a big thing taken from him.

"We're supporting him and he's a lot more positive about the future now. It's not a long-term injury so he can very easily get through his rehab."

Newcastle had already been linked with January moves to strengthen their midfield but Howe stressed Shelvey's situation has not influenced his thinking.

"We will have a look at it and our squad," he said. "It's an ever-changing thing but I don't think it's forced any immediate reaction. We analyse on a daily basis."