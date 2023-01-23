Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Tottenham

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said his side had to take more risks in the second half against Arsenal last weekend, when Spurs were behind and chasing the game.

But the way Spurs have been starting so many games this season so badly, surely they need to take more risks from the off?

Fulham will definitely be playing on the front foot. They were unlucky not to get anything against Newcastle last week, and they will go for it again here.

I can see them beating Spurs, and cranking up the pressure on Conte even more.

Liam's prediction: 1-1

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Liam have done with the rest of this weekend's predictions