Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen (aet) - analysis

Aberdeen, like Kilmarnock against Celtic on Saturday, brought a lot to their semi-final by Rangers. Matty Kennedy and Graeme Shinnie in particular led their charge but it's inarguable the Anthony Stewart dismissal for a tackle on Fashion Sakala harmed the Dons' chances.

Defender Stewart had attracted headlines earlier in the week for suggesting injured Rangers forward Antonio Colak was "better" than Morelos. Manager Jim Goodwin described the remarks as "regrettable" but it was not Morelos or Colak that proved to be Stewart's undoing, but Sakala.

Goodwin inherited an Aberdeen side that had exited both of last season's cup competitions early. He has at least taken Aberdeen back to Hampden and another potential cup run beckons in the Scottish Cup.