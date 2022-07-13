Hibs sign teenager McAllister from Bristol City
Teenager Reuben McAllister has joined up with his father at Easter Road after leaving Bristol City to join Hibernian.
The Edinburgh club have paid an undisclosed fee for the 16-year-old midfielder, who is the son of assistant manager Jamie.
McAllister has signed a three-year deal and will be part of Hibs' development squad.
Academy Director Steve Kean told the club website: “Bringing a player of Reuben’s ability is a real coup. We beat off a lot of competition from top English Premier League sides to bring him here.
"He’s a left-footed creative midfielder who has a real ability on the ball; he can see a pass and loves opening up defences. Alongside that, he’s not afraid to put his foot in and to win the ball back."
